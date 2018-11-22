The Saints had little trouble extending their winning streak to 10 games on Thanksgiving with a 31–17 victory over the Falcons.

New Orleans stifled Atlanta all game as the visitors managed just 26 rushing yards in the contest and fumbled three times in Saints territory. QB Matt Ryan had 377 yards passing, but he was also sacked six times on the evening and had an interception.

On the other side of the ball, the Falcons made Drew Brees and the Saints offense work a bit, but the MVP candidate kept getting his team into the end zone when it mattered.

Brees finished the game with fewer than 200 yards passing, but he had four passing touchdowns to four different receivers.

New Orleans is now 10-1 on the season and will face the Cowboys in Dallas next week. Atlanta is 4-7 and will host the Ravens in Week 13.