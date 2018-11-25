The San Francisco 49ers head to Tampa Bay this weekend to take on the Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 25.

The 49ers (2–8) fell to the New York Giants, 27–23, in their last contest before a bye week bought them some time off. Nick Mullens completed 27-of-39 for 250 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss in his second start for San Francisco.

The Buccaneers (3–7) took on the Giants as the 49ers rested but also failed to secure a win over a struggling New York team. QB Ryan Fitzpatrick went 13-of-21 for 167 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions before Jameis Winston stepped in under center and went 12-of-16 for 199 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The late game comeback wasn't enough to secure a win and Tampa Bay fell 38–35.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 25

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.