Watch: Seahawks' Tyler Lockett Reenacts the Allen Iverson Step-Over Following Touchdown

There have been some great celebrations this week.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 25, 2018

Players have been going all out on celebrating touchdowns this week.

The Chicago Bears set the standard Thursday afternoon, and the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins did everything they could to keep that same energy going in the second Thanksgiving game.

On Sunday, Tyler Lockett of the Seahawks decided to join in on the fun after a score against the Panthers by recreating one of the most iconic basketball celebrations of all-time: Allen Iverson stepping over Tyronn Lue.

The look down is what really sells it.

