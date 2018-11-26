ABC will broadcast all three days of the 2019 NFL draft, marking the first time in ABC's history that it will broadcast all three days of the event.

ABC will provide two nights of unique primetime coverage before simulcasting ESPN's presentation on Day 3.

ABC's telecast will be separate from the broadcasts of ESPN and NFL Network during each of the first two nights of coverage. ABC's broadcast will have "an added focus on the personalities and backstories of the draft picks and the overall spectacle of the draft, including live musical acts," according to a press release.

“ESPN is constantly seeking opportunities to innovate and expand our coverage of major events and the NFL Draft is a perfect example of that. There is no better way to celebrate 40 years of working with the NFL to grow the Draft than to bring the considerable assets of The Walt Disney Company to Nashville,” ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro said in a statememt. “With ESPN networks and platforms, and the addition of ABC as the exclusive broadcast home to the Draft, we will bring more resources than ever before as we introduce fans to the next generation of NFL players.”

ABC's draft coverage will be anchored by ESPN's College GameDay crew—Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Lee Corso—along with other ESPN and ABC personalities, in addition to special outside guests. ESPN and NFL Network will continue their analysis-driven coverage as well.

The 2019 NFL Draft, which takes place in Nashville from April 25-27, will be streamed live on the ESPN app and NFL app, with coverage of all three days taking place on ESPN Radio, and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and ESPN Deportes Radio.