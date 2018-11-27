Rams quarterback Jared Goff is joining other athletes in fundraising for victims of the California wildfires and the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting.

Goff joined the Brewers' Christian Yelich, Ryan Braun and Mike Moustakas for a video promoting the fundraising.

The group released a video asking people to donate to the campaign, California Strong.

Join me and @CAstrongfund as we aid those affected by the recent CA tragedies. Visit https://t.co/iHbJIqsvlo to donate and bid on exclusive auction items. RT to win signed items from us. Today's donations will be matched by our partners in honor of #GivingTuesday. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/6J3ZjV0KQH — Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) November 27, 2018

The state has suffered after the shooting occurred and wildfires broke out days apart. Twelve people were killed in a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7. Then the following day, wildfires broke out in Northern and Southern California. The Camp Fire in Northern California destroyed the town of Paradise and more than 13,000 homes. The death toll has risen to at least 88 people, while nearly 200 remain missing.

Sports teams in California have rallied around the communities affected, with the 49ers and Rams hosting the Paradise football team and the families of the victims of the shooting.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is from California, donated $1 million to recovery efforts.

