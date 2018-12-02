For the first of two times this season, the Miami Dolphins will go against the Buffalo Bills when the two teams meet at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 2.

The Dolphins are second in the AFC East entering Week 13 with a 5–6 record. They've lost four of their last five games, including three consecutive on the road. Miami's current two-game losing is the third its had this season. The other two losing streaks were halted by one-score home victories. Sunday will be quarterback Ryan Tannehill's second start since returning from an injury to his throwing shoulder. In last week's 27–24 loss to the Colts, Tannehill went 17-for-25 for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bills are third in the division at 4–7 and are currently in the midst of a two-game winning stretch. After dropping four straight contests, Buffalo got a blowout win over the Jets on the road and then a three-point home victory against the Jaguars. Like the Dolphins, the Bills are sending quarterback Josh Allen onto the field for just the second time since going down with an injury. Allen was sidelined with an injury to his right elbow, and in his return following a four-game absence, he went 8-for-19 for 160 yards and one score while rushing for 99 yards and another touchdown.

How to Watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.