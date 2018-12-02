The Houston Texans welcome the Cleveland Browns to NRG Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 2.

The Texans are the owners of the NFL's second longest active winning streak at eight games. Houston turned around from a 0-3 start to climb into a tie for second in the AFC with the Patriots entering Week 13. Just one game behind the Chiefs for home-field advantage in the postseason, the Texans close out their season with four of the their last five games coming against teams currently below .500.

The Browns are on a two-game winning streak that's moved them to 4-6-1 and 2-1 since firing former head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley. Over the past two contests, rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield has gone a combined 36-for-46 for 474 passing yards and seven touchdowns. Last week's win in Cincinnati was the team's first road win since an overtime victory in Baltimore in Week 5 of 2015.

