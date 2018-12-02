Panthers tight end Greg Olsen told reporters that he suffered a ruptured plantar fascia in his right foot during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. He does not expect he will return from the injury this season.

Olsen needed to be carted off the field during the first half of Sunday's matchup.

"It all just stems from what I've got going on and the amount of trauma that's happened in this foot over the last two seasons now," Olsen said. "We held on, we did the best we could. We got as much out of it as I think we could have. I think my foot has had enough."

Different injury for Greg Olsen, though stems from compensating for hurt foot. He is understandably emotional. pic.twitter.com/Iuir7Xx26g — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 2, 2018

Olsen, 33, has been hampered throughout each of the past two campaigns by his right foot. Last season, he missed nine games after suffering a Jones fracture, then re-injured it later in the year. In September, the Panthers announced that he had re-fractured his foot and subsequently he was out four weeks.

Olsen has appeared in each of Carolina's past six games. The veteran has caught 26 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns in his 12th season.