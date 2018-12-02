Panthers TE Greg Olsen Says He Suffered a Ruptured Plantar Fascia vs. Buccaneers

The 12-year veteran told reporters he will likely be out for the rest of the season.

By Kaelen Jones
December 02, 2018

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen told reporters that he suffered a ruptured plantar fascia in his right foot during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. He does not expect he will return from the injury this season.

Olsen needed to be carted off the field during the first half of Sunday's matchup.

"It all just stems from what I've got going on and the amount of trauma that's happened in this foot over the last two seasons now," Olsen said. "We held on, we did the best we could. We got as much out of it as I think we could have. I think my foot has had enough."

Olsen, 33, has been hampered throughout each of the past two campaigns by his right foot. Last season, he missed nine games after suffering a Jones fracture, then re-injured it later in the year. In September, the Panthers announced that he had re-fractured his foot and subsequently he was out four weeks.

Olsen has appeared in each of Carolina's past six games. The veteran has caught 26 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns in his 12th season. 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)