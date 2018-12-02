Opening Lines for Every Week 14 NFL Game

Are the Colts favored against the Texans? How much are the Rams favored against the Bears?
Below is a full list of Week 14 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Thursday, Dec. 6 - 8:20 p.m. ET
Jaguars at Titans (-5)
Sunday, Dec. 9 - 1 p.m. ET
Jets at Bills (-3.5)
Panthers at Browns (Pick 'em)
Falcons at Packers (-6)
Ravens at Chiefs (-8.5)
Patriots (-8.5) at Dolphins
Saints (-9.5) at Buccaneers
Giants at Redskins (-2.5)
Colts at Texans (-4.5)
Sunday, Dec. 9 - 4:05 p.m. ET
Bengals at Chargers (-14.5)
Broncos (-6) at 49ers
Sunday, Dec. 9 - 4:25 p.m. ET
Eagles at Cowboys (-4)
Steelers (-11) at Raiders
Lions (-1.5) at Cardinals
Sunday, Dec. 9 - 8:20 p.m. ET
Rams (-4) at Bears
Monday, Dec. 10 - 8:15 p.m. ET
Vikings at Seahawks (-3)