Opening Lines for Every Week 14 NFL Game

Are the Colts favored against the Texans? How much are the Rams favored against the Bears?

By Kaelen Jones
December 02, 2018

Below is a full list of Week 14 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Thursday, Dec. 6 - 8:20 p.m. ET

Jaguars at Titans (-5)

Sunday, Dec. 9 - 1 p.m. ET

Jets at Bills (-3.5)

Panthers at Browns (Pick 'em)

Falcons at Packers (-6)

Ravens at Chiefs (-8.5)

Patriots (-8.5) at Dolphins

Saints (-9.5) at Buccaneers

Giants at Redskins (-2.5)

Colts at Texans (-4.5)

Sunday, Dec. 9 - 4:05 p.m. ET

Bengals at Chargers (-14.5)

Broncos (-6) at 49ers

Sunday, Dec. 9 - 4:25 p.m. ET

Eagles at Cowboys (-4)

Steelers (-11) at Raiders

Lions (-1.5) at Cardinals

Sunday, Dec. 9 - 8:20 p.m. ET

Rams (-4) at Bears

Monday, Dec. 10 - 8:15 p.m. ET

Vikings at Seahawks (-3)

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)