Opening Lines for Every Week 14 NFL Game

Below is a full list of Week 14 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Thursday, Dec. 6 - 8:20 p.m. ET Jaguars at Titans (-5) Sunday, Dec. 9 - 1 p.m. ET Jets at Bills (-3.5) Panthers at Browns (Pick 'em) Falcons at Packers (-6) Ravens at Chiefs (-8.5) Patriots (-8.5) at Dolphins Saints (-9.5) at Buccaneers Giants at Redskins (-2.5) Colts at Texans (-4.5) Sunday, Dec. 9 - 4:05 p.m. ET Bengals at Chargers (-14.5) Broncos (-6) at 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9 - 4:25 p.m. ET Eagles at Cowboys (-4) Steelers (-11) at Raiders Lions (-1.5) at Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 9 - 8:20 p.m. ET Rams (-4) at Bears Monday, Dec. 10 - 8:15 p.m. ET Vikings at Seahawks (-3)