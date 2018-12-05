Packers Fire Associate Head Coach Winston Moss After Tweet Criticizing Team Leadership

Moss was let go just hours after he fired off a tweet critical of Green Bay's coaching staff and star QB Aaron Rodgers.

By Emily Caron
December 05, 2018

The Packers have parted ways with ways with associate head coach Winston Moss, the team announced on Tuesday night.

“We thank Winston for his contributions to the Packers over the past 13 years,” interim head coach Joe Philbin said in a statement. “We hope for the best for Winston and his family moving forward.”

Moss's departure comes just two days after Green Bay fired coach Mike McCarthy and the Packers' loss third consecutive loss came at the hands of the 3–9 Cardinals on Sunday. Moss was hired by McCarthy shortly after he took over the program in 2006 as the team's linebackers coach. Moss retained that role and also served as an associate head coach since 2007.

However, McCarthy's firing might not have been the only reason Moss was relieved of his role. The 52-year-old coach had sent out a tweet earlier in the day on Tuesday that was perceived to be critical of both McCarthy and the franchise's star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

In the tweet, Moss said that the Packers need to find a head coach who will hold "#12," or Rodgers, and everyone else to the championship standard that was set during the Lombardi era in Green Bay.

Friction between Rodgers and McCarthy escalated throughout the 2018 season in part due to Rodgers's tendency to regularly change McCarthy's play calls at the line of scrimmage, according to reports from Sports Illustrated's Kalyn Kahler and Albert Breer. Per Kahler, Rodgers has long had the autonomy to change plays on the field as he saw fit.

During the Packers' start to this season's 4–7–1 campaign, Rodgers reportedly did so more often than then-coach McCarthy liked. This failure to hold Rodgers accountable appears to be what Moss is referencing.

The ousted assistant also alluded to his tweet playing a role in his firing by taking to Twitter once again to confirm that he was let go and thanking Twitter for playing a part in the process.

Moss added, "I have serve [sic] the Packers with all my heart and soul. I’ve given it my all. no regrets!

The Packers return to action on Sunday, Dec. 9 against Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)