Joe Philbin probably thought his first game as the Packers interim coach would get off to a better start than Sunday's contest against the Falcons did.

In his first timeout as Mike McCarthy's replacement in Green Bay, Philbin caught a rough break as he lost both of his challenges and two of his first half timeouts just 83 seconds into the game.

The first came on Atlanta's second play of the opening drive. Quarterback Matt Ryan connected with wide receiver Julio Jones along the right sideline for 28 yards on second-and-five. After Jones brought the ball in and as he went to the ground, Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander knocked it away. But the ruling was the pass had already been completed.

The second challenge came two plays later, again with Jones making a catch with Alexander in coverage. This time, Jones tapped his feet along the sideline while making a catch and maintained control of the ball the entire time.

Julio Jones and Jaire Alexander will be a fun matchup to watch all day.



This 28-yard reception by Jones with Jaire covering is currently under review. pic.twitter.com/8TrweAlnRf — Steve Frederick (@_SteveFrederick) December 9, 2018

We're at it again. Another Julio Jones reception with Jaire Alexander in coverage is being challenged. pic.twitter.com/t5N8Wr3xxy — Steve Frederick (@_SteveFrederick) December 9, 2018

Both players stood as called on the field following the reviews. So Philbin did lose out on a pair of timeouts and both of his challenges, but at least it wasn't for plays that were confirmed after the review.

Jones scored a touchdown on that opening drive, and the Packers responded with a touchdown of their own on the following drive.

Going into this game, Philbin had been correct on 10 of his 19 challenges in the regular season and postseason. During his time as Green Bay's coach, McCarthy won 47 of his 93 challenges.