Watch: Interim Coach Joe Philbin Loses Both of Packers' Challenges 83 Seconds Into Game

Interim coach Joe Philbin probably imagined his first game with the Packers getting off to a better start.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 09, 2018

Joe Philbin probably thought his first game as the Packers interim coach would get off to a better start than Sunday's contest against the Falcons did.

In his first timeout as Mike McCarthy's replacement in Green Bay, Philbin caught a rough break as he lost both of his challenges and two of his first half timeouts just 83 seconds into the game.

The first came on Atlanta's second play of the opening drive. Quarterback Matt Ryan connected with wide receiver Julio Jones along the right sideline for 28 yards on second-and-five. After Jones brought the ball in and as he went to the ground, Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander knocked it away. But the ruling was the pass had already been completed.

The second challenge came two plays later, again with Jones making a catch with Alexander in coverage. This time, Jones tapped his feet along the sideline while making a catch and maintained control of the ball the entire time.

Both players stood as called on the field following the reviews. So Philbin did lose out on a pair of timeouts and both of his challenges, but at least it wasn't for plays that were confirmed after the review.

Jones scored a touchdown on that opening drive, and the Packers responded with a touchdown of their own on the following drive.

Going into this game, Philbin had been correct on 10 of his 19 challenges in the regular season and postseason. During his time as Green Bay's coach, McCarthy won 47 of his 93 challenges.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)