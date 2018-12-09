The Arizona Cardinals will be eyeing their second-straight win when the team hosts the Detriot Lions on Sunday, Dec. 9 at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals (3–9) are coming off of a stunning 20–17 Week 13 win over the Green Back Packers. Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen struggled for most of the afternoon before finding veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald for a pivotal 32-yard completion on third-and-23 to set up Zane Gonzalez's 44-yard game-winning field goal. Green Bay's Mason Crosby missed a 49-yard attempt as time expired, and the Cardinals held on for their first road win since Oct. 7 at San Francisco.

The Lions (4–8) suffered their second consecutive loss last week with a 30–16 defeat against the Los Angeles Rams. Matthew Stafford threw for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception and was sacked four times by the Rams' defensive front. Detroit has lost five of the team's last six games and four of the last five road games.

In the two teams' last meeting, the Lions defeated the Cardinals 35–23 at home in Week 1 of the 2017 season.

How to watch:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.)