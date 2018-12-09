Twitter Reacts to Dolphins' Miracle Touchdown vs. Patriots

There's a new candidate for best play of the NFL season.

By Kaelen Jones
December 09, 2018

The Dolphins' miraculous, 69-yard game-winning touchdown on the final play of Sunday's win over the Patriots set the internet ablaze.

The pandemonium at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami left the sports world stunned as Kenyan Drake crossed the goal line to give the Dolphins a crucial victory to upset their division rivals.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Credit Dolphins social media for showing restraint. If I were running that account watching that play, it would've likely been a series of exclamation points and random letters.

Same.

Athletes, current and former, were amazing watching the play unfold.

But we really need to talk about what Rob Gronkowski was doing on this play ...

Tom Brady accurately portrayed the likely expression of several New England fans.

Accurate, mostly. Yes.

Tweet through it, Charlotte.

Shoutout QB Wins.

Most importantly ...

With the win, the Dolphins improved to 7–6 on the season, while the Patriots dropped to 9–4. 

