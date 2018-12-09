There's a new candidate for best play of the NFL season.
The Dolphins' miraculous, 69-yard game-winning touchdown on the final play of Sunday's win over the Patriots set the internet ablaze.
The pandemonium at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami left the sports world stunned as Kenyan Drake crossed the goal line to give the Dolphins a crucial victory to upset their division rivals.
Check out some of the reactions below:
Credit Dolphins social media for showing restraint. If I were running that account watching that play, it would've likely been a series of exclamation points and random letters.
YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME!— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 9, 2018
DOLPHINS WIN DOLPHINS WIN DOLPHINS WIN! #FINSUP
Same.
Watched it twice and still not sure. #Dolphins https://t.co/DIt2mjmawI— Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 9, 2018
oh my god dolphins— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 9, 2018
Athletes, current and former, were amazing watching the play unfold.
WOW WOW WOW!! #DolphinsPats Somebody please go check on my boy @CuffsTheLegend right now!! He’s going to hurt someone 😤😤🤬🤬🤯🤯🤯— LeBron James (@KingJames) December 9, 2018
🗣 YOOOOOOO WHAT JUST HAPPENED pic.twitter.com/tgPGvKYYPI— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 9, 2018
I LOVE FOOTBALL! pic.twitter.com/V4WOVJeKwa— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 9, 2018
But we really need to talk about what Rob Gronkowski was doing on this play ...
Just watch Gronk 😂 pic.twitter.com/th4H03j1hE— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 9, 2018
Oh man. Gronk, back as the deep safety for a Hail Mary attempt, trips over himself pic.twitter.com/y5VRPByIE4— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) December 9, 2018
Tom Brady accurately portrayed the likely expression of several New England fans.
December 9, 2018
Accurate, mostly. Yes.
Death.— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 9, 2018
Taxes.
Patriots losing in Miami.
Tweet through it, Charlotte.
Whitey Bulger dabbled in jai alai in Florida and cursed the Patriots in Miami forever— Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) December 9, 2018
I’m so mad— Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) December 9, 2018
Shoutout QB Wins.
My favorite part of that Dolphins game-winner is that it counts as a passing TD for Ryan Tannehill— Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) December 9, 2018
Most importantly ...
Thoughts and prayers to all the reporters who are gonna ask Bill Belichick questions at his postgame press conference.— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 9, 2018
With the win, the Dolphins improved to 7–6 on the season, while the Patriots dropped to 9–4.