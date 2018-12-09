The Dolphins' miraculous, 69-yard game-winning touchdown on the final play of Sunday's win over the Patriots set the internet ablaze.

The pandemonium at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami left the sports world stunned as Kenyan Drake crossed the goal line to give the Dolphins a crucial victory to upset their division rivals.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Credit Dolphins social media for showing restraint. If I were running that account watching that play, it would've likely been a series of exclamation points and random letters.

YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME!



DOLPHINS WIN DOLPHINS WIN DOLPHINS WIN! #FINSUP — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 9, 2018

Same.

Watched it twice and still not sure. #Dolphins https://t.co/DIt2mjmawI — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 9, 2018

oh my god dolphins — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 9, 2018

Athletes, current and former, were amazing watching the play unfold.

WOW WOW WOW!! #DolphinsPats Somebody please go check on my boy @CuffsTheLegend right now!! He’s going to hurt someone 😤😤🤬🤬🤯🤯🤯 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 9, 2018

🗣 YOOOOOOO WHAT JUST HAPPENED pic.twitter.com/tgPGvKYYPI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 9, 2018

But we really need to talk about what Rob Gronkowski was doing on this play ...

Just watch Gronk 😂 pic.twitter.com/th4H03j1hE — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 9, 2018

Oh man. Gronk, back as the deep safety for a Hail Mary attempt, trips over himself pic.twitter.com/y5VRPByIE4 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) December 9, 2018

Tom Brady accurately portrayed the likely expression of several New England fans.

Accurate, mostly. Yes.

Death.

Taxes.

Patriots losing in Miami. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 9, 2018

Tweet through it, Charlotte.

Whitey Bulger dabbled in jai alai in Florida and cursed the Patriots in Miami forever — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) December 9, 2018

I’m so mad — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) December 9, 2018

Shoutout QB Wins.

My favorite part of that Dolphins game-winner is that it counts as a passing TD for Ryan Tannehill — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) December 9, 2018

Most importantly ...

Thoughts and prayers to all the reporters who are gonna ask Bill Belichick questions at his postgame press conference. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 9, 2018

With the win, the Dolphins improved to 7–6 on the season, while the Patriots dropped to 9–4.