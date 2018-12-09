Opening Lines for Every Week 15 NFL Game

Are the Chiefs favored against the Chargers? How much are the Seahawks favored by against the 49ers?
Below is a full list of Week 15 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Thursday, Dec. 13 - 8:20 p.m. ET
Chargers at Chiefs (-3.5)
Saturday, Dec. 15 - 4:30 p.m. ET
Texans (-6.5) at Jets
Saturday, Dec. 15 - 8:20 p.m. ET
Browns at Broncos (-4)
Sunday, Dec. 16 - 1 p.m. ET
Cardinals at Falcons (-7.5)
Lions at Bills (Pick 'em)
Packers at Bears (-5.5)
Raiders at Bengals (-3.5)
Cowboys at Colts (-3)
Dolphins at Vikings (-8)
Titans at Giants (-3)
Redskins at Jaguars (-7.5)
Buccaneers at Ravens (-7.5)
Sunday, Dec. 16 - 4:05 p.m. ET
Seahawks (-6) at 49ers
Sunday, Dec. 16 - 4:25 p.m. ET
Patriots at Steelers (NL)
Sunday, Dec. 16 - 8:20 p.m. ET
Eagles at Rams (-7.5)
Monday, Dec. 17 - 8:15 p.m. ET
Saints (-7) at Panthers