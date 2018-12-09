Opening Lines for Every Week 15 NFL Game

Are the Chiefs favored against the Chargers? How much are the Seahawks favored by against the 49ers?

Below is a full list of Week 15 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Thursday, Dec. 13 - 8:20 p.m. ET Chargers at Chiefs (-3.5) Saturday, Dec. 15 - 4:30 p.m. ET Texans (-6.5) at Jets Saturday, Dec. 15 - 8:20 p.m. ET Browns at Broncos (-4) Sunday, Dec. 16 - 1 p.m. ET Cardinals at Falcons (-7.5) Lions at Bills (Pick 'em) Packers at Bears (-5.5) Raiders at Bengals (-3.5) Cowboys at Colts (-3) Dolphins at Vikings (-8) Titans at Giants (-3) Redskins at Jaguars (-7.5) Buccaneers at Ravens (-7.5) Sunday, Dec. 16 - 4:05 p.m. ET Seahawks (-6) at 49ers Sunday, Dec. 16 - 4:25 p.m. ET Patriots at Steelers (NL) Sunday, Dec. 16 - 8:20 p.m. ET Eagles at Rams (-7.5) Monday, Dec. 17 - 8:15 p.m. ET Saints (-7) at Panthers