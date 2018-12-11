Vikings Fire Offensive Coordinator John DeFilippo

The Vikings had hired DeFilippo this past offseason.

By Kaelen Jones
December 11, 2018

The Vikings have fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo following Monday night's 21–7 loss to the Seahawks, the team announced.

Quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski will assume play-calling duties as the interim offensive coordinator.

The decision comes 13 games into DeFilippo's tenure with Minnesota, who hired him this past offseason. DeFilippo had been considered a top potential head-coaching candidate after working as the Eagles quarterbacks coach during the 2016 and '17 seasons.

Under DeFilippo's guidance, the Vikings offense has sputtered over recent weeks.

Minnesota's seven-point outing on Monday night marked its second-lowest total of the season. The Vikings have scored 20 points or fewer in three of their past four games and have averaged just 15.5 points per game over that same stretch.

This season, Minnesota's offense ranks among the bottom half in the league in points (20th), total yards (17th), turnovers (20th), and rushing yards (30th). The Vikings offense also ranks 26th in time of possession and 28th in scoring drive percentage.

At 6–6–1, Minnesota is trying to reach the playoffs and sits in sixth in the NFC standings. The Vikings next host the Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

