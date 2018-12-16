The Pittsburgh Steelers enter Week 15 with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance when the New England Patriots come for a visit on Sunday.

Pittsburgh has lost three in a row to see their lead in the AFC Central shrink to half-game ahead of the Baltimore Ravens. In their last game, the Steelers were beaten by the lowly Raiders in Oakland.

The Patriots, who travel to Pittsburgh for the third straight season, come in the contest fresh off a stunning loss of their own. The Dolphins used a last-second multiple-lateral play to stun New England 34–33.

A victory over Pittsburgh would give the Patriots a 10th straight AFC East crown and will also tie the San Francisco 49ers for the most consecutive seasons with at least 10 wins with 16.

New England has beaten Pittsburgh five straight times.

How to watch:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

