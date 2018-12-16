How to Watch Patriots vs. Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Here's how to watch the Patriots vs. Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 16.

By Scooby Axson
December 16, 2018

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter Week 15 with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance when the New England Patriots come for a visit on Sunday.

Pittsburgh has lost three in a row to see their lead in the AFC Central shrink to half-game ahead of the Baltimore Ravens. In their last game, the Steelers were beaten by the lowly Raiders in Oakland.

The Patriots, who travel to Pittsburgh for the third straight season, come in the contest fresh off a stunning loss of their own. The Dolphins used a last-second multiple-lateral play to stun New England 34–33.

A victory over Pittsburgh would give the Patriots a 10th straight AFC East crown and will also tie the San Francisco 49ers for the most consecutive seasons with at least 10 wins with 16.

New England has beaten Pittsburgh five straight times.

How to watch:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

