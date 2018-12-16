The Raiders will be looking to win their second consecutive game for the first time this season when the team travels to Cincinnati for a matchup against the Bengals on Sunday.

Oakland (3–10) is coming off of a 24–21 upset win over the Steelers in Week 14. Derek Carr threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns in the outing. Jared Cook led the team in receiving with 116 yards on seven receptions. The Raiders have already been eliminated from AFC playoff contention and fired GM Reggie McKenzie on Monday.

While the Bengals (5–8) have not yet been eliminated from the playoffs, the team has a hard road ahead after losing 26–21 to the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Quarterback Jeff Driskel went 18-of-27 for 170 yards and a touchdown, while running back Joe Mixon rushed for 111 yards and a score on 26 carries.

The two teams last met in Oakland in 2015, where the Bengals dominated for a 33–13 blowout win.

How to watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.