How to Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Figure out how you can catch the Seahawks and 49ers face off on Sunday, Dec. 16.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 16, 2018

For the second and final time this season, the Seahawks will play the 49ers when the teams meet at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 16.

Seattle is on a short week after hosting the Vikings on Monday Night Football and looking to improve upon its four-game winning streak. At 8-5 the Seahawks are in prime position to hold onto the fifth seed in the NFC playoff picture as they sit two games clear of the Panthers, Eagles and Redskins, who are just a half game behind the Vikings for the last wild card spot.

San Francisco is not in an as exciting situation at 3-10, and third in the NFC West. The 49ers broke a three-game losing streak last week by defeating the Broncos 20-14, and will now once again look to pick up consecutive wins for the first time this season. This is is the second of three consecutive home games for the 49ers who are 3-3 at Levi's Stadium so far this season.

These two teams met two weeks ago and the Seahawks came away with a 43-16 victory.

How to Watch

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

