Opening Lines for Every Week 16 NFL Game

Are the Chiefs underdogs in Seattle? How much are the Saints favored by against the Steelers?
Below is a full list of Week 16 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Saturday, Dec. 22 - 4:30 p.m. ET
Redskins at Titans (-10)
Saturday, Dec. 22 - 8:20 p.m. ET
Ravens at Chargers (-5)
Sunday, Dec. 23 - 1 p.m. ET
Bengals at Browns (-7)
Buccaneers at Cowboys (-7)
Vikings (-4) at Lions
Bills at Patriots (-10.5)
Packers (-3) at Jets
Texans (-3.5) at Eagles
Falcons at Panthers (-3.5)
Giants at Colts (-9.5)
Jaguars at Dolphins (-3.5)
Sunday, Dec. 23 - 4:05 p.m. ET
Rams (-13.5) at Cardinals
Bears (-4.5) at 49ers
Sunday, Dec. 23 - 4:25 p.m. ET
Steelers at Saints (-6.5)
Sunday, Dec. 23 - 8:20 p.m. ET
Chiefs (-2.5) at Seahawks
Monday, Dec. 24 - 8:15 p.m. ET
Broncos (-2.5) at Raiders