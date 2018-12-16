Opening Lines for Every Week 16 NFL Game

Are the Chiefs underdogs in Seattle? How much are the Saints favored by against the Steelers?

Below is a full list of Week 16 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Saturday, Dec. 22 - 4:30 p.m. ET Redskins at Titans (-10) Saturday, Dec. 22 - 8:20 p.m. ET Ravens at Chargers (-5) Sunday, Dec. 23 - 1 p.m. ET Bengals at Browns (-7) Buccaneers at Cowboys (-7) Vikings (-4) at Lions Bills at Patriots (-10.5) Packers (-3) at Jets Texans (-3.5) at Eagles Falcons at Panthers (-3.5) Giants at Colts (-9.5) Jaguars at Dolphins (-3.5) Sunday, Dec. 23 - 4:05 p.m. ET Rams (-13.5) at Cardinals Bears (-4.5) at 49ers Sunday, Dec. 23 - 4:25 p.m. ET Steelers at Saints (-6.5) Sunday, Dec. 23 - 8:20 p.m. ET Chiefs (-2.5) at Seahawks Monday, Dec. 24 - 8:15 p.m. ET Broncos (-2.5) at Raiders