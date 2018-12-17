The Eagles will not place satrting quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve while he recovers from a vetebrae fracture, Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday.

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will start for the Eagles against the Texans next week.

Foles, who started each of Philadelphia's first two games this season, was elevated to the starting role again Sunday and helped the Eagles to a 30–23 win over the Rams.

Pederson reportedly said that he would not put Wentz in harm's way. Last season, Wentz suffered a torn ACL late in the season which pushed Foles into the starting position. Foles went on to lead Philadelphia to its first-ever championship title by defeating the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles are currently 7–7 and remain in contention for a spot in the NFC playoff picture. They have games remaining against the Texans and Redskins.