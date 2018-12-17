The Indianapolis Colts have come a long way since the start of the 2018 season. Part of that, according to wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, is due to a players-only meeting the Colts held after the team's 42–34 loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 14.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Hilton said the message sent to players during the meeting resonated with the team and sparked their recent string of success.

“We got some stuff cleaned up,” Hilton told Breer after Sunday’s 23–0 shutout of the Cowboys. “And everybody started buying in. And once you've got a locker room that’s buying in and believing in one another, and coming out and playing for each other, it’s a tough team to beat.”

The Colts were 1–5 before the meeting and have gone 7–1 since. At 8–6, the Colts are two wins and a Baltimore or Pittsburgh loss away from a wild card spot. If Indianapolis reaches the postseason, the Colts would be just the second team since the 2002 division realignment to lose five of six to start the year and still make the playoffs.

Hilton added that Andrew Luck's return to full form has helped his team gain confidence over their winning stretch.

“He's trusting his arm and just letting go,” Hilton told Breer. “You're trusting that all the work that he put in has paid off for him and he's trusting his arm, he's believing in it, and he's having fun.”

General manager Chris Ballard's investment into the Colts' offensive line has also paid off in Hilton's eyes.

"They're very different, man,” Hilton said. “They do a lot of things different than our past lines, they're playing tough, they're playing great.”

The Colts will host the New York Giants on Sunday looking for their third-straight win. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.