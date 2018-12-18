Redskins' Safety Montae Nicholson Arrested for Assault and Battery

Montae Nicholson is in his second NFL season out of Michigan State.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 18, 2018

Redskins safety Montae Nicholson was arrested and charged early on Tuesday for assault and battery and being drunk in public, according to NBC Washington.

The 23-year-old safety was arrested with Sydney Maggiore, 24, and they are accused of assaulting a man in Virginia. Police say the incident started when Nicholson and Maggiore "pulled up in a vehicle and honked the horn" at a man and woman.

Police responded to a report of a fight at a shopping center just before 2 a.m.

The Redskins released a statement according to NBC Washington, saying it was "aware of the arrest" and is "gathering more information."

The Redskins are 7–7 and a half game behind the Vikings for the final playoff spot in the NFC and one game back of the Cowboys for the NFC East lead. They close out their season against the Titans and Eagles. Philadelphia is also 7-7 on the season, but both the Eagles and Redskins would lose a tiebreaker to the Cowboys for the division title.

Nicholson has played in all 14 games for Washington this season and started in seven of them. He is in his second season out of Michigan State.

