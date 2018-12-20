The 2018 NFL regular season is coming to a close. Several teams are making their final push to reach the playoffs, but many are stuck on the outside looking in.

Below, we've listed which teams have already been eliminated from postseason contention.

Note: List is updated to reflect standings entering Week 16.

AFC

Broncos (6–8)

Bengals (6–8)

Bills (5–9)

Jaguars (4–10)

Jets (4–10)

Raiders (3–11)

NFC

Packers (5–8–1)

Falcons (5–9)

Buccaneers (5–9)

Giants (5–9)

Lions (5–9)

49ers (4–10)

Cardinals (3–11)