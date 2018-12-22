A slate of stars throughout the NFL will be sidelined in Week 16, from key contributors on playoff contenders to All-Pro players on teams at the top of the draft. Taylor Heinicke will make his first career start as Carolina's quarterback, while the Steelers will rely on a slate of backup running backs next to Ben Roethlisberger.

So which key players are likely to be out on Sunday? Here's the Week 16 injury report:

Odell Beckham Jr. – Out (quad)

New York's superstar wideout will miss his third straight game with a quad injury. He's tallied 77 catches for 1,052 yards in 2018.

Cam Newton – Out (shoulder)

Carolina head coach Ron Rivera announced Newton would be shut down for the season on Wednesday. The 2015 MVP threw 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2018.

Todd Gurley – Questionable (knee)

The league's touchdown leader in 2017 and 2018 could rest his injured knee against Arizona. The Rams are still fighting with New Orleans for the NFC's top seed, but have already clinched the NFC West.

James Conner – Out (Ankle)

Conner will miss his third-straight game due to a high ankle sprain. Pittsburgh will need a big effort from backups Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley on Sunday, facing the Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.

Spencer Ware – Doubtful (Hamstring)

Ware missed Kansas City's Week 15 loss to the Chargers, and is expected to sit once again on Sunday night as the Chiefs head to Seattle. Damien Williams is expected to get a large share of the carries.