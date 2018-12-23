Watch: Baker Mayfield Stares Down Hue Jackson as Browns Complete Season Sweep vs. Bengals

Jackson was fired by Browns in October before he joined the Bengals in November. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 23, 2018

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals for the second time this season on Sunday, and Baker Mayfield made sure Hue Jackson wouldn't forget it.

After going 27-of-37 for 284 yards and three touchdowns in the Browns' 26–18 win, Mayfield found his former coach on the sideline and stared him down during the game's final seconds. 

Jackson had been Cleveland's coach since 2016 and was fired on Oct. 29 after a 2–5–1 record to start the season. Jackson was hired by the Bengals on Nov. 12 to serve as the special assistant to the head coach.

Jackson's decision to start quarterback Tyrod Taylor over No. 1 pick Mayfield was widely criticized, especially after Mayfield took over for an injured Taylor to lead the Browns to their first win in nearly two full calendar years.

Mayfield threw for his 24th touchdown of the year during Sunday's win, the third-most ever by a rookie in the modern era.

The Browns are now 7–7–1 on the year and have more wins in 2018 than in their last three seasons combined.

 

