How to Watch Chiefs vs. Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Chiefs vs. Seahawks online or on television on Sunday, Dec. 23.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 23, 2018

The Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to bounce back from a crushing AFC West loss in Week 15 when the team travels to Seattle for a matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday.

The Chiefs (11–3) are coming off of last second 29–28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that kept them from clinching the division and a first-round bye. Patrick Mahomes threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns in the outing, while running back Damien Williams added 49 yards and two scores on the ground. The Chiefs can still clinch the division and a first round bye this week with a win and a Chargers loss. 

The Seahawks (8–6) suffered their own disappointing defeat last week, this one a 26–23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Russell Wilson threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Chris Carson added 119 yards and a score, but the team couldn't escape with a win in overtime. Seattle can still clinch a wildcard spot in the NFC playoffs with a win and a Redskins or Vikings loss.

How to watch the game: 

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

