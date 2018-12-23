The Browns decided to get a bit tricky when they opened up their first drive after taking a 7-0 lead against the Bengals.

Cleveland had capped off a 13-play drive with a score, and after getting the ball back following a Cincinnati three-and-out, the Browns decided to go big on their first play.

So instead of letting quarterback Baker Mayfield air it out deep, the ball was put in the left hand of wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who showed off his cannon with a perfect pass to fellow wideout Breshad Perriman down the sideline.

Did Jarvis Landry just make the throw of the day?!



Wow, @God_Son80 👏 #Browns



December 23, 2018

Cleveland went on to score a touchdown two plays later on that drive following the 63-yard completion.