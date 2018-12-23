NFL Week 16 Injury Report: Cowboys Crawford (Neck) Carted Off

Here's a list of players who were injured during Week 16 of NFL play.

By Kaelen Jones
December 23, 2018

Tyrone Crawford, DE, Cowboys – Neck (Out)

Crawford was carted off the field against the Buccaneers and hospitalized due to a nick injury.

Cody Kessler, QB, Jaguars – Right Shoulder Contusion (Cleared to Return)

The Jaguars cleared Kessler to return despite suffering a right shoulder injury. 

Eric Ebron, TE, Colts – Concussion (Out)

The Colts ruled Ebron out from returning against the Giants.

DeSean Jackson, WR, Buccaneers – Foot (Questionable)

The Bucs ruled Jackson questionable to return against the Cowboys.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Patriots – Knee (Questionable)

The Patriots ruled Patterson questionable to retrun against teh Bills.

Jason Peters, OT, Eagles – Quad (Questionable)

Peters was ruled questioanble to return against the Texans.

Mario Edwards, DE, Giants – Calf (Out)

Edwards was ruled out from returning against the Colts.

Chris Long, DL, Eagles – Head (Cleared to Return)

The Eagles evaluated Long for a head injury and cleared him to return.

Marcus Sherels, CB, Vikings – Hip (Out)

Minnesota announced Sherels was questionable to return due to a hip injury. He was downgraded to out.

Kareem Jackson, DB, Texans – Knee (Out)

The Texans ruled Jackson questionable to return against the Eagles. He was later downgraded to out.

Kayvon Webster, CB, Texans – Thigh (Out)

Webster was injured during the first half against the Eagles.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)