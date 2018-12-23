Here's a list of players who were injured during Week 16 of NFL play.
Tyrone Crawford, DE, Cowboys – Neck (Out)
Crawford was carted off the field against the Buccaneers and hospitalized due to a nick injury.
Cody Kessler, QB, Jaguars – Right Shoulder Contusion (Cleared to Return)
The Jaguars cleared Kessler to return despite suffering a right shoulder injury.
Eric Ebron, TE, Colts – Concussion (Out)
The Colts ruled Ebron out from returning against the Giants.
DeSean Jackson, WR, Buccaneers – Foot (Questionable)
The Bucs ruled Jackson questionable to return against the Cowboys.
Cordarrelle Patterson, Patriots – Knee (Questionable)
The Patriots ruled Patterson questionable to retrun against teh Bills.
Jason Peters, OT, Eagles – Quad (Questionable)
Peters was ruled questioanble to return against the Texans.
Mario Edwards, DE, Giants – Calf (Out)
Edwards was ruled out from returning against the Colts.
Chris Long, DL, Eagles – Head (Cleared to Return)
The Eagles evaluated Long for a head injury and cleared him to return.
Marcus Sherels, CB, Vikings – Hip (Out)
Minnesota announced Sherels was questionable to return due to a hip injury. He was downgraded to out.
Kareem Jackson, DB, Texans – Knee (Out)
The Texans ruled Jackson questionable to return against the Eagles. He was later downgraded to out.
Kayvon Webster, CB, Texans – Thigh (Out)
Webster was injured during the first half against the Eagles.