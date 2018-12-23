Tyrone Crawford, DE, Cowboys – Neck (Out)

Crawford was carted off the field against the Buccaneers and hospitalized due to a nick injury.

Cody Kessler, QB, Jaguars – Right Shoulder Contusion (Cleared to Return)

The Jaguars cleared Kessler to return despite suffering a right shoulder injury.

Eric Ebron, TE, Colts – Concussion (Out)

The Colts ruled Ebron out from returning against the Giants.

DeSean Jackson, WR, Buccaneers – Foot (Questionable)

The Bucs ruled Jackson questionable to return against the Cowboys.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Patriots – Knee (Questionable)

The Patriots ruled Patterson questionable to retrun against teh Bills.

Jason Peters, OT, Eagles – Quad (Questionable)

Peters was ruled questioanble to return against the Texans.

Mario Edwards, DE, Giants – Calf (Out)

Edwards was ruled out from returning against the Colts.

Chris Long, DL, Eagles – Head (Cleared to Return)

The Eagles evaluated Long for a head injury and cleared him to return.

Marcus Sherels, CB, Vikings – Hip (Out)

Minnesota announced Sherels was questionable to return due to a hip injury. He was downgraded to out.

Kareem Jackson, DB, Texans – Knee (Out)

The Texans ruled Jackson questionable to return against the Eagles. He was later downgraded to out.

Kayvon Webster, CB, Texans – Thigh (Out)

Webster was injured during the first half against the Eagles.