Multiple league and team sources have indicated that several members of the New England Patriots are "open to new opportunities" away from the franchise next season, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

New England entered the weekend 9–5 and in danger of potentially missing out on a first-round bye in the AFC Playoffs. At 41, Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady is at the tail end of his career.

"This is the time to get out, and those guys know it," one NFL executive said. "There will be a lot of guys in there ready to see what else is out there."

Per La Canfora, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be "willing to explore interviews with teams that seem to be a good fit." Defensive coordinator Brian Flores will likely have opportunities to interview for head-coaching spots this upcoming offseason, too.

Last offseason, the Patriots saw former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia depart to accept a head-coaching gig with the Lions.