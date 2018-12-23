Opening Lines for Every Week 17 NFL Game

Are the Vikings favored against the Bears? How much are the Steelers favored by against the Bengals?

Below is a full list of Week 17 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Sunday, Dec. 30 - 1 p.m. ET Dolphins at Bills (-3.5) Lions at Packers (-7.5) Raiders at Chiefs (NL) Jets at Patriots (-13.5) Panthers at Saints (NL) Cowboys at Giants (-7) Falcons (-2.5) at Buccaneers Jaguars at Texans (-7.5) Sunday, Dec. 30 - 4:25 p.m. ET <>Bears at Vikings (-6.5) Chargers (NL) at Broncos 49ers at Rams (-10) Cardinals at Seahawks (NL) Eagles (-7.5) at Redskins Bengals at Steelers (-16.5) Browns at Ravens (-6) Sunday, Dec. 30 - 8:20 p.m. ET Colts at Titans (NL)