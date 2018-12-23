Opening Lines for Every Week 17 NFL Game

Are the Vikings favored against the Bears? How much are the Steelers favored by against the Bengals?

By Kaelen Jones
December 23, 2018

Below is a full list of Week 17 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Sunday, Dec. 30 - 1 p.m. ET

Dolphins at Bills (-3.5)

Lions at Packers (-7.5)

Raiders at Chiefs (NL)

Jets at Patriots (-13.5) 

Panthers at Saints (NL)

Cowboys at Giants (-7)

Falcons (-2.5) at Buccaneers

Jaguars at Texans (-7.5)

Sunday, Dec. 30 - 4:25 p.m. ET

<>Bears at Vikings (-6.5)

Chargers (NL) at Broncos

49ers at Rams (-10)

Cardinals at Seahawks (NL)

Eagles (-7.5) at Redskins

Bengals at Steelers (-16.5)

Browns at Ravens (-6)

Sunday, Dec. 30 - 8:20 p.m. ET

Colts at Titans (NL)

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)