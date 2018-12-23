Opening Lines for Every Week 17 NFL Game

Are the Vikings favored against the Bears? How much are the Steelers favored by against the Bengals?
Below is a full list of Week 17 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Sunday, Dec. 30 - 1 p.m. ET
Dolphins at Bills (-3.5)
Lions at Packers (-7.5)
Raiders at Chiefs (NL)
Jets at Patriots (-13.5)
Panthers at Saints (NL)
Cowboys at Giants (-7)
Falcons (-2.5) at Buccaneers
Jaguars at Texans (-7.5)
Sunday, Dec. 30 - 4:25 p.m. ET
<>Bears at Vikings (-6.5)
Chargers (NL) at Broncos
49ers at Rams (-10)
Cardinals at Seahawks (NL)
Eagles (-7.5) at Redskins
Bengals at Steelers (-16.5)
Browns at Ravens (-6)
Sunday, Dec. 30 - 8:20 p.m. ET
Colts at Titans (NL)