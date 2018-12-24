Panthers QB Taylor Heinicke Getting MRI on Left Elbow

Carolina could be down to having one healthy quarterback on its roster entering its season finale next week.

By Kaelen Jones
December 24, 2018

Panthers quarterback Taylor Heinicke will receive an MRI on his left elbow after suffering an injury during Sunday's loss to the Falcons, Carolina head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Monday.

Heinicke briefly exited Sunday's contest after falling on his elbow, but later re-entered. He sported a large brace over his elbow for the remainder of the game.

The 25-year-old Heinicke made his first career start during Sunday's contest, appearing in place of Cam Newton, who was held out due to a shoulder injury.

With the Panthers out of playoff contention, Carolina is likely to sit out Newton again in this week's season finale against the Saints. However, if both Newton and Heinicke are unable to play, the Panthers will have only one healthy quarterback rostered in Kyle Allen, who was elevated from their practice squad when Newton was hurt.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)