Panthers quarterback Taylor Heinicke will receive an MRI on his left elbow after suffering an injury during Sunday's loss to the Falcons, Carolina head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Monday.

Heinicke briefly exited Sunday's contest after falling on his elbow, but later re-entered. He sported a large brace over his elbow for the remainder of the game.

The 25-year-old Heinicke made his first career start during Sunday's contest, appearing in place of Cam Newton, who was held out due to a shoulder injury.

With the Panthers out of playoff contention, Carolina is likely to sit out Newton again in this week's season finale against the Saints. However, if both Newton and Heinicke are unable to play, the Panthers will have only one healthy quarterback rostered in Kyle Allen, who was elevated from their practice squad when Newton was hurt.