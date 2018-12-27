Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson wants to leave the team in 2019, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported on Thursday.

According to Anderson, Jackson, who has spent two seasons in Tampa Bay, is ready for a fresh start with a new team next season. The 11-year pro is signed on with the Buccaneers next season with a $10 million non-guaranteed base salary.

Jackson reportedly had a verbal exchange with coach Dirk Koetter over what Koetter believed was a "lack of effort" from Jackson after the wide receiver failed to practice with the team due to a hand injury. Jackson is also unhappy with the lack of chemistry between him and quarterback Jameis Winston, whom Jackson felt did not deserve to be in the starting lineup over Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Jackson previously vented his frustrations with his role on the Buccaneers offense.

"I can't say I'm as happy. I'm not winning. I'm not being as productive. For me to sit here and say I'm happy with that, I'd be lying to you," Jackson said at the time. "It's a competitive sport, a competitive nature, we're all professionals. Everyone gets paid to do a job and do it at [our] best. I don't feel we've been doing that the past couple of games, at our best, with what we're capable of doing with the talent in this locker room."

Little has changed since Jackson reportedly asked general manager Jason Licht to be traded before the NFL's Oct. 30 deadline, however. Jackson and Winston connected on just 3-of-8 against th 49ers, and the wide receiver only managed to tally 24 yards in the Buccaneers' Week 16 game against the Cowboys.

Jackson currently has 774 yards and four touchdowns on 41 receptions in 2018. He has a career 10,261 yards and 53 touchdowns.