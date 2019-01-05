Watch: Cowboys Fans Storm Into AT&T Stadium Before Wild Card Matchup With Seahawks

Dallas's fans sprinted into the stadium over two hours before kickoff.

By Michael Shapiro
January 05, 2019

The Cowboys crowd didn't hold back its excitement over two hours before Dallas faces the Seahawks at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night, sprinting into the complex as doors opened at 6 p.m. ET.

The hoards of fans running into the stadium were attempting to snag the best spots among Dallas's standing-room only sections, which don't have a designated seat. So when Cowboys security unlocked the doors, it opened a proverbial floodgate in Arlington. 

Watch the Cowboys fans rush into AT&T Stadium below. 

Dallas hosts the Seahawks in the Wild Card round. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET. 

