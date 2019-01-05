The Cowboys crowd didn't hold back its excitement over two hours before Dallas faces the Seahawks at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night, sprinting into the complex as doors opened at 6 p.m. ET.

The hoards of fans running into the stadium were attempting to snag the best spots among Dallas's standing-room only sections, which don't have a designated seat. So when Cowboys security unlocked the doors, it opened a proverbial floodgate in Arlington.

Watch the Cowboys fans rush into AT&T Stadium below.

AT&T stadium looks like Black Friday before the internet existed pic.twitter.com/j5Foyo9PVd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 5, 2019

Dallas hosts the Seahawks in the Wild Card round. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.