Dallas's fans sprinted into the stadium over two hours before kickoff.
The Cowboys crowd didn't hold back its excitement over two hours before Dallas faces the Seahawks at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night, sprinting into the complex as doors opened at 6 p.m. ET.
The hoards of fans running into the stadium were attempting to snag the best spots among Dallas's standing-room only sections, which don't have a designated seat. So when Cowboys security unlocked the doors, it opened a proverbial floodgate in Arlington.
Watch the Cowboys fans rush into AT&T Stadium below.
AT&T stadium looks like Black Friday before the internet existed pic.twitter.com/j5Foyo9PVd— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 5, 2019
Dallas hosts the Seahawks in the Wild Card round. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.