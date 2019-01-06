Report: Bruce Arians, Buccaneers Share 'Mutual Interest' for Head Coach Opening

Arians went 49–30–1 in five seasons with the Cardinals from 2013-17. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 06, 2019

Former Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians could come out of retirement to coach the Buccaneers in 2019, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Arians reportedly interviewed with the Bucs' brass on Saturday, and there is reportedly "a lot of momentum" toward Arians being named Tampa's head coach. An announcement could come as early as Monday. 

Arians retired following the 2017 season. He went 48–30–1 with Arizona, winning NFL Coach of the Year twice. The Cardinals made the playoffs twice under Arians, reaching the NFC Championship Game in 2015.

Tampa Bay finished last in the NFC South in 2018, ending the year 5–11. The Buccaneers fired former head coach Dirk Koetter on Dec. 30.

