Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith was not happy with Ravens fans booing quarterback Lamar Jackson during Baltimore's 23–17 Wild Card loss against the Chargers on Sunday.

Jackson, who made his first career playoff start, struggled throughout a majority of the contest, prompting fans in Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium to boo him multiple times during the contest.

Jackson remained under center throughout the entire game, with Ravens coach John Harbaugh electing to stick with the rookie over former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco, who began the season as the team's starter.

Jackson finished the game 14-of-29 for 194 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also logged a team-high 54 rushing yards on nine carries.

During the game, Smith confronted fans chastising the decision to stick with Jackson, per the CBS broadcast. He continued his defense of the former Heisman Trophy winner following the game.

"For fact that you're a fair-weather fan that quickly, when things go rough, you turned your back on [Jackson]," Smith told reporters, according to The Athletic. "That just got under my skin a little bit. I went to them and told them, 'Yo, you either ride or die or you get the hell out of here.'"

While Smith took displeasure with how Ravens fans reacted to the offense's performance, he did make a point to express his appreciation for them prior to his press conference ending.

"Just to be clear, our fans are great," Smith said, per NBC Sports. "It was a small group. I mean, I still gotta walk outside to get my car."