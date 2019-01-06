The winners of this weekend's wild card playoff games will advance to the divisional round, which will take place on Saturday, Jan. 12 and Sunday, Jan. 13. The winners will face the No. 1 and No. 2 seeded teams from both the NFC and AFC: the Chiefs, Rams, Saints and Patriots, respectively.

Winners of the divisional rounds will advance to their conference championship, where they will fight for a spot in Super Bowl LIII.

Saturday, Jan. 12

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Matchup: TBD at Los Angeles Rams

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Sunday, Jan. 13

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Matchup: TBD at New Orleans Saints

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.