Report: Eagles Expect 'Quality' Trade Market for Nick Foles in 2019 Offseason

Philadelphia is expected to exercise Foles' $20 million option for 2019. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 06, 2019

Sunday's Wild Card matchup with the Bears could be Nick Foles' last game with the Eagles as Philadelphia expects a "quality" trade market for Carson Wentz' backup in the offseason, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Foles will guide Philadelphia through the playoffs as Wentz recovers from a fractured vertebra, attempting to repeat last year's run to Super Bowl LII. But Wentz will reportedly regain his starting role in 2019, leaving Foles' future in Philadelphia uncertain. 

The former Super Bowl MVP has a $20 million team option that is expected to be exercised, per Rapoport. Foles can also be franchise tagged. But that doesn't ensure Foles will be on the Eagles' roster in 2019. 

"[Foles] is expected to be the top QB available in a year with few free-agent options and even fewer highly drafted options," Rapoport wrote on Sunday. "Based on conversations with several decision-makers around the NFL, the Eagles should be able to cash in on Foles' success."

Philadelphia turned down a second-round pick for Foles this offseason, according to Rapoport. The price tag is expected to increase this offseason, although the Eagles may not receive a first-round pick in return. 

Foles and the Eagles face the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 4:40 p.m. ET. 

