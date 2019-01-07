Leave it to Chicago to make the most of a Bears playoff exit that came in one of the worst ways.

Kicker Cody Parkey missed a 43-yard game-wining field goal attempt on Sunday in the team's NFC Wild Card matchup against the Eagles, and Chicago lost 16–15. Parkey was booed off the field as the Bears' (12–5) playoff run ended.

Well Chicago fans were upset taking anger out on Parkey who quickly became the butt of jokes and a new social media challenge—#CodyParkeyChallenge.

The play was ruled a blocked kick on Monday, but that isn't stopping a Chicago brewery from defending Parkey. Goose Island Beer Co. is offering a fan a year's supply of free beer if he or she can make a 43-yard field goal, and prove themselves worthy of going after the kicker. More information is to come, but the company teased the promotion on Twitter.

A lot of armchair kickers on here are saying that they could hit that field goal, which we find DOUBTFUL. You’re gonna sit there on your throne of potato chips and vape pens and criticize this dude’s athleticism? GET REAL. 2/5 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019

So you know what we’re going to do? Build a dang field goal post in the middle of the street outside of our brewery, and all you pro athletes can come out and prove us wrong. 3/5 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019

This weekend during normal taproom hours we’ll have a chance for you to show off your kicking skills. Hit the 43 yard field goal and you’ll win beer for a year and eternal glory. More info coming soon. 4/5 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019

If anything will help Chicago fans move on from Sunday's loss, free beer for a year is a pretty good start.