Chicago Brewery Offers Free Beer for Kicking Field Goal in Effort to Defend Cody Parkey

Chicago brewery Goose Island Beer Co. is offering free beer. But there's a catch. You've got to make a 43-yard field goal. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 07, 2019

Leave it to Chicago to make the most of a Bears playoff exit that came in one of the worst ways. 

Kicker Cody Parkey missed a 43-yard game-wining field goal attempt on Sunday in the team's NFC Wild Card matchup against the Eagles, and Chicago lost 16–15. Parkey was booed off the field as the Bears' (12–5) playoff run ended.  

Well Chicago fans were upset taking anger out on Parkey who quickly became the butt of jokes and a new social media challenge—#CodyParkeyChallenge.

CARROLLBears Teammates Have Cody Parkey's Back After Game-Ending Missed Field Goal

The play was ruled a blocked kick on Monday, but that isn't stopping a Chicago brewery from defending Parkey. Goose Island Beer Co. is offering a fan a year's supply of free beer if he or she can make a 43-yard field goal, and prove themselves worthy of going after the kicker. More information is to come, but the company teased the promotion on Twitter. 

If anything will help Chicago fans move on from Sunday's loss, free beer for a year is a pretty good start. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)