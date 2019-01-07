Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak has emerged as a candidate for the Broncos' head-coaching vacancy, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Here's what Breer wrote surrounding Denver's coaching search and its interest in Munchak in this week's edition of The MMQB column:

"Things have quieted around the Denver coaching search, which has some believing that a move could be coming soon. The name you hear most commonly is that of Steelers offensive coach Mike Munchak, the 58-year-old former Titans coach who was an All-Decade offensive linemen for the Oilers in the 1980s. Munchak, who was 22-26 in three years in charge in Nashville, has turned Pittsburgh’s line into one of the NFL’s best in the five years since he got fired from the Titans."

Munchak previously served as head coach of the Titans from 2011 to 2013. After being fired in Tennessee, Munchak joined Pittsburgh staff as an offensive line coach in 2014.

Per Breer, if Munchak is the Broncos' choice, it could help provide clarity into why Denver has blocked senior personnel adviser Gary Kubiak from interviewing with other teams. Kubiak served as the Broncos head coach from 2015–2016 before moving into his current role.

"If it is Munchak in Denver? It’d seem to make some sense that Gary Kubiak would be his offensive coordinator. Denver has blocked other teams from interviewing Kubiak, currently a senior personnel adviser for the Broncos, for OC jobs—it’s believed he doesn’t really want to leave Denver anyway—which only lends credence to the idea. There’d been a thought during the season that he could help GM John Elway lure John Harbaugh from Baltimore, with the promise that Kubiak could be Harbaugh’s OC, as he was with the Ravens in 2014."