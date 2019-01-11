Report: Buccaneers Hire Todd McNair as Running Backs Coach

McNair has not coached at the college or professional level since 2010.

By Jenna West
January 11, 2019

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hired former USC running backs coach Todd McNair for the same position, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

McNair has not coached at the college or professional level since USC chose to not renew his contract in 2010. The Trojans separated from McNair after the NCAA's Committee on Infractions ruled that former USC running back Reggie Bush received improper benefits from marketing professional Llyod Lake. 

The committee also determined that McNair engaged in unethical conduct. McNair filed a defamation lawsuit, but a Los Angeles jury found that the NCAA did not defame him. The NCAA did issue a one-year show-cause penalty that made him basically unemployable. In the fall, Superior Court Judge Frederick Shaller ruled that the penalty violated state law and is illegal in the state of California.

McNair's attorneys appeared in court Friday morning asking that the former USC coach should be granted a new trial, reports the Times.

This week, the Buccaneers hired Bruce Arians as their new head coach. Arians was the head coach at Temple University during McNair's career there as a running back from 1985-1988. McNair was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1989 NFL draft, the same year Arians started working as the franchise's running backs coach. McNair played eight seasons in the NFL.

