Report: Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski to 'Weigh Retirement' During Offseason

Gronkowski discussed retirement after the 2017 season before returning to New England for a ninth year. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 13, 2019

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is "expected to weigh retirement" following the 2018 season, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 29-year-old tight end reportedly discussed retirement following the 2017 season, but opted to return to New England for a ninth year. 

Gronkowski threatened to retire prior to the 2018 season after the Patriots discussed trading the four-time All-Pro to Detroit. Gronkowski won't play anywhere other than New England, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gronkowski caught just 47 passes in 2018, hauling in three touchdowns. His 52.5 yards per game in 2018 is Gronkowski's lowest mark since 2010, his rookie season in New England. 

The Arizona product will play in his 14th playoff game on Sunday as the Patriots host the Chargers in the AFC divisional round. Gronkowski has tallied 68 receptions in his postseason career along with 12 touchdowns. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)