Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is "expected to weigh retirement" following the 2018 season, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 29-year-old tight end reportedly discussed retirement following the 2017 season, but opted to return to New England for a ninth year.

From @gmfb Weekend: #Patriots QB Tom Brady, once dealing an MCL sprain, is healthy now... while TE Rob Gronkowski will weigh retirement after the season. pic.twitter.com/Phi1THkOCq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2019

Gronkowski threatened to retire prior to the 2018 season after the Patriots discussed trading the four-time All-Pro to Detroit. Gronkowski won't play anywhere other than New England, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gronkowski caught just 47 passes in 2018, hauling in three touchdowns. His 52.5 yards per game in 2018 is Gronkowski's lowest mark since 2010, his rookie season in New England.

The Arizona product will play in his 14th playoff game on Sunday as the Patriots host the Chargers in the AFC divisional round. Gronkowski has tallied 68 receptions in his postseason career along with 12 touchdowns.