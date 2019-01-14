There's another height debate brewing around a potential NFL draft pick from Oklahoma.

Last year, the focus was on Baker Mayfield. This year, the attention has turned to former Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray. This season's Heisman Trophy winner, Murray, declared for the NFL draft Monday.

The announcement sparked added intrigue because Murray was selected by the Oakland A's with the No. 9 pick in last June's MLB draft. Rumors have swirled on whether Murray would declare for the draft or play for the A's.

While Google lists Murray as 5'11'', the Sooners listed him at 5'10''.

Oklahoma's assistant athletic director Mike Houck tweeted about the matter Monday after writing that he's heard a lot of debate between television personalities.

Houck tweeted, "Before the season, our strength staff measured him at 5-9 7/8 in socks."

Mayfield is 6' 5/8" and was drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft.