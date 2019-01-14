Eagles' Alshon Jeffery on Late Drop: 'I'll Take That Loss. It's on me'

Alshon Jeffery's late drop against the Saints was only his third of the season.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 14, 2019

After a crucial drop late that led to the game-sealing interception in Sunday's divisional round playoff loss to the Saints, Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was ready to take the fall.

"That's on me. I'll take that loss. It's on me," Jeffery said according to Tim McManus of ESPN.com. "I let my teammates down, the city of Philadelphia, that's on me. I'll take that."

Trailing 20-14, Philadelphia was at the New Orleans 27 with the two-minute warning quickly approaching when quarterback Nick Foles tried to hit Jeffery on a quick pass on a second-and-10. The ball went through Jeffery's hands and fell in the lap of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore to clinch the Eagles first loss since a Week 14 overtime defeat to the Cowboys.

"It happens to the best of us," Jeffery said. "We move on. It hurts right now, but I guarantee you we'll be back next year, for sure."

According to ESPN, that play was only Jeffery's third drop of the season. He had five catches for 63 yards on the game.

Following the play, Foles, coach Doug Pederson and other members of the team consoled Jeffery on the sidelines. And after the game, players spoke up to defend Jeffery.

Right tackle Lane Johnson explained that Jeffery was playing in Sunday's contest with broken ribs, and tight end Zach Ertz downplayed the importance of that one play on the final outcome while also calling Jeffery "one of the best players on this football team."

"That game wasn't decided by that play, number one," Ertz said. "Two, we wouldn't change the playcall. And three, we're not in this situation without him. That's the bottom line. He is one of the best receivers in the league. There are not many guys who are able to make plays continually like he does. Does he catch that ball 99 times out of 100? Yeah. [Does he catch it] 999,999 out of a million? Yeah. It's tough to end like that ... but he should know that play didn't decide this game."

During the regular season, Jeffery was second on the team with 65 catches, 843 yards and six touchdowns, trailing only Ertz.

