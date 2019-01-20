Sunday's AFC Championship game between the Patriots and the Chiefs won't be the coldest in NFL history after all.

While various models previously called for game time temperature between -5 and 10 degrees, Sunday's latest weather update predicts minimal wind, no snow and a kickoff temperature of 20 degrees.

Sunday's kickoff temperature could still be the coldest playoff game Tom Brady has played in since the 2004 AFC Championship game if it drops below 20 degrees. The temperature then was a frigid 11 degrees without the wind chill.

Brady played in an even colder playoff outing in 2003, when the kickoff temperature against the Tennessee Titans was a brutal 4 degrees.

The AFC Championship game is still predicted to be the coldest game of Patrick Mahomes's young career. Mahomes current coldest game on record was a 27-degree Week 14 win over the Baltimore Ravens, when he went 35-for-52 for 377 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the outing.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Chiefs is set for 6:40 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS.