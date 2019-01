American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett performed the national anthem ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Saints and Rams inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The southern-raised music legend held a golden Saints cap over his heart as he sang the tune in front of a raucuous New Orleans crowd.

Following his peformance, Buffett also dropped the mic. Epic.

Buffett has been long-time friend of Payton.