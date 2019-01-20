Legendary R&B singer and seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

Knight, nicknamed the Empress of Soul, is an Atlanta native and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. She got her start with her group Gladys Knight and the Pips by churning out songs in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. She is known for No. 1 singles "Midnight Train to Georgia," "That's What Friends Are For," and "I Heard It Through the Grapevine."

Grammy-award winner Pink performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to last year's Super Bowl.

This year's game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.