Rams Force OT vs. Saints in NFC Championship on Greg Zuerlein's Clutch 48-Yard Field Goal

Greg Zuerlein nailed a 48-yard field goal to send the game to overtime.

By Kaelen Jones
January 20, 2019

Four quarters was not enough to determine Super Bowl LIII's NFC representative.

The NFC Championship Game was sent to overtime after the Rams tied the Saints late in the fourth quarter on Greg Zuerlein's late 48-yard field goal, which evened the score at 23 points apiece.

Zuerlein's field goal came with just 15 seconds remaining in regulation. 

Los Angeles had trailed by three points with 1:45 remaining in regulation before quarterback Jared Goff led a nine-play, 45-yard drive to set up Zuerlein's game-tying kick.

The Saints had jumped out to a 13–0 advantage in the first quarter, before the Rams drew within three prior to halftime.

Update, 6:30 p.m. ET: Zuerlein hit a game-winning, 57-yard field goal in overtime to send the Rams to the Super Bowl. Watch it here

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message