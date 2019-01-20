Four quarters was not enough to determine Super Bowl LIII's NFC representative.

The NFC Championship Game was sent to overtime after the Rams tied the Saints late in the fourth quarter on Greg Zuerlein's late 48-yard field goal, which evened the score at 23 points apiece.

Zuerlein's field goal came with just 15 seconds remaining in regulation.

Los Angeles had trailed by three points with 1:45 remaining in regulation before quarterback Jared Goff led a nine-play, 45-yard drive to set up Zuerlein's game-tying kick.

The Saints had jumped out to a 13–0 advantage in the first quarter, before the Rams drew within three prior to halftime.

Update, 6:30 p.m. ET: Zuerlein hit a game-winning, 57-yard field goal in overtime to send the Rams to the Super Bowl. Watch it here.