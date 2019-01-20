The NFC and AFC champions will square off in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Feb. 3, 2019.

The Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the big game.

Last year's Super Bowl took place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and resulted in a 41–33 win for the Eagles, the first championship ring in franchise history.

While Super Bowl LIII will be the first NFL title game hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it will be the third played in Atlanta. The Georgia Dome hosted the Super Bowl in 1994 and 2000.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened in August 2017 and has already seen its fair share of marquee events. Last year's College Football Playoff title game was held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, an epic clash between Alabama and Georgia. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is also home to Atlanta United, who won MLS Cup on Dec. 8.

The game will pit either the Chiefs or Patriots against either the Rams or Saints.

How to watch Super Bowl LIII:

Date: Feb. 3, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: CBS