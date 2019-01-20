Super Bowl LIII: Location, Stadium, TV Channel, Time

The AFC and NFC Champions will head to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 20, 2019

The NFC and AFC champions will square off in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Feb. 3, 2019. 

The Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the big game.

Last year's Super Bowl took place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and resulted in a 41–33 win for the Eagles, the first championship ring in franchise history. 

While Super Bowl LIII will be the first NFL title game hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it will be the third played in Atlanta. The Georgia Dome hosted the Super Bowl in 1994 and 2000.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened in August 2017 and has already seen its fair share of marquee events. Last year's College Football Playoff title game was held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, an epic clash between Alabama and Georgia. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is also home to Atlanta United, who won MLS Cup on Dec. 8.

The game will pit either the Chiefs or Patriots against either the Rams or Saints. 

How to watch Super Bowl LIII:

Date: Feb. 3, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: CBS

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message