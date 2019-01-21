Saints owner Gayle Benson issued a statement on the controversial no-pass interference call in the team's 26–23 loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship.

Benson said she's contacted the NFL and "will aggressively pursue changes in NFL policies to ensure no team and fan base is ever put in a similar position again."

In part of the statement, Benson wrote:

"Yesterday’s result is still difficult to accept for all of us. I am thoroughly disappointed by the events that led to the outcome of yesterday’s game. Getting to the Super Bowl is incredibly difficult to do and takes such an unbelievable commitment from a team and support from its fans. No team should ever be denied the opportunity to reach the title game (or simply win a game) based on the actions, or inactions, of those charged with creating a fair and equitable playing field. As is clear to all who watched the game, it is undeniable that our team and fans were unfairly deprived of that opportunity yesterday. I have been in touch with the NFL regarding yesterday’s events and will aggressively pursue changes in NFL policies to ensure no team and fan base is ever put in a similar position again. It is a disservice to our coaches, players, employees and, most importantly, the fans who make our game possible. The NFL must always commit to providing the most basic of expectations - fairness and integrity."

The no-call came with less than two minutes left in the game and with the Saints on the Rams' 13-yard line. On a third-and-10 situation, quarterback Drew Brees threw an incomplete pass to Tommylee Lewis, but the Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman appeared to interfere. The Saints had settled for a field goal to make the score 23–20 and gave Los Angeles one last drive attempt. The Rams then tied up the game with a field goal with 15 seconds to play. The game went to overtime and Los Angeles sealed it with a 57-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas tweeted Monday that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell should undo the outcome of Sunday's NFC Championship loss. The NFL Competition Committee will reportedly consider making pass interference calls reviewable.

Benson took over for her husband Tom Benson after his death in March. Tom had owned the franchise since 1985. Gayle, now owns the Saints in addition to the New Orleans Pelicans.