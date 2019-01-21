For the last time until next season, bettors will be able to place wagers on an NFL game. The Super Bowl is perhaps just as monumental for the NFL gambler as it is the players taking part in it. This year, there are plenty of categories for bettors to try their hand at.

Below is a list of early prop bets for Super Bowl LIIII via Bovada.

From the avid gambler, to the football novice whose interest lie elsewhere, here's a chance for you to prove their NFL and pop culture knowledge.

Coin Toss

Heads (-105), Tails (-105)

National Anthem

How long will it take Gladys Knight to sing the U.S. national anthem?

Over 1:45 (-140), Under 1:45 (Even)

Will Gladys Knight be wearing a skirt, dress or gown to sing the national anthem?

Yes (-175), No (+135)

Will Gladys Knight omit a word from the national anthem?

Yes (+300), No (-500)

Will any player take a knee during the national anthem?

Yes (+400), No (-700)

Will any scoring drive take less time than it takes Gladys Knight to sing the national anthem?

Yes (-110), No (-130)

Other

Total Donald Trump tweets on February 3?

Over 6 (-120), Under 6 (-120)

Will a fan run onto the field during the game?

Yes (+350), No (-2500)

Will Donald Trump attend the game?

Yes (+450), No (-850)

Will the Chick-Fil-A franchise in Mercedes-Benz Stadium be open on Super Bowl Sunday?

Yes (+575), No (-1100)

Will the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium be open for kickoff?

Yes (-165), No (+125)

In-Game

What color will the liquid be that is poured on the game-winning coach?

Lime/Green/Yellow (+225), Orange (+300), Blue (+375), Red (+400), Clear/Water (+400), Purple (+1000)

Will a non-QB throw a touchdown?

Yes (+350), No (-600)

Will there be a flea-flicker attempt in the game?

Yes (+155), No (-220)

Will there be a penalty for roughing the passer?

Yes (-105), No (-135)

Will there be an onside kick attempt in the game?

Yes (-140), No (Even)

Will any player be ejected for throwing a punch or fighting?

Yes (+700), No (-1600)

Willl either team not punt during the game?

Yes, one or both teams do not punt (+900)

No, both teams punt (-3500)

Stats

Will any quarterback throw for 400 or more yards in the game?

Yes (+275), No (-220)

Score

Will both teams combined score 76 or more points to break the Super Bowl record?

Yes (+325), No (-550)

Postgame

Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first in his speech?

Teammates (+175), God (+190), Family or Family Member (+500), Owner (+550), City (+1000), Coach (+1100), Does Not Mention Any of Listed (+400)

Will the Super Bowl winning team visit the White House?

Yes (-175), No (+135)

Commercials

How many commercials will run during the Super Bowl?

Over 96 (-120), Under (-120)

Which commercial will appear first?

Turkish Airlines (-500), WeatherTech (+300)

Which commercial will appear first?

Expensify (-180), TurboTax (Intuit) (+140)

Which commercial will appear first?

Avocados From Mexico (-120), Planters (Kraft Heinz) (-120)

Which commercial will appear first?

Doritos (-145), Pringles (+105)

Which commercial will appear first?

Bubly (-120), Pepsi (-120)

Which commercial will appear first?

Audi (-200), Kia (+150)

Which commercial will appear first?

Hyundai (-400), Mercedes-Benz (+250)

Which commercial will appear first?

Budweiser (+175), Bud Light (+190), Stella Artois (+400), Michelob Ultra (+400), Bon & Viv SpikedSeltzer (+400)

Which commercial will appear first?

Coke or Variants (-170), Pepsi or Variants (+130)

Halftime Show

How many songs will be played during the halftime show?

Over 7.5 (-120), Under 7.5 (-120)

What will be the first song performed by Maroon 5?

"One More Night" (+300), "Makes Me Wonder" (+500), "Sugar" (+550), "Animals" (+600), "Girls Like You" (600), "Moves Like Jagger" (+600), "Don't Wanna Know" (+700), "Payphone" (+1000), "Maps" (+1500), "She Will Be Loved" (+1500), "This Love" (+1500)

What will be the predominant color of Adam Levine's top at the start of the halftime show?

Black (-180), Any other color (+140)

Will Adam Levine be wearing a hat at the start of the halftime show?

Yes (-110), No (-130)

Will Big Boi and Adam Levine perform "Mic Jack" at halftime?

Yes (-400), No (+250)

Will Christina Aguilera make an appearance during the halftime show?

Yes (+250), No (-400)